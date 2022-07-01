ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri farmer hopeful changes coming to dangerous railroad crossing

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0G5Y_0gRbtk0o00

MENDON, Mo. — The U.S Department of Transportation Thursday announced $576 million in federal funding to eliminate dangerous railroad crossings.

Mendon farmer Mike Spencer only wishes there was so much interest a week ago.

Lawsuits in Missouri Amtrak derailment case expected in days

As legal maneuverings begin in the fatal Amtrak Missouri crash. Spencer said there’s no shortage of blame.

“This poor truck driver he possibly made a mistake I can’t say he didn’t make a mistake but that railroad track is so unsafe it did not leave him one place for error,” Spencer said of the crash between Billy Barton’s dump truck and an Amtrak train loaded with 275 passengers and crew heading 87 miles per hour from L.A. to Chicago.

But he never wanted to blame himself if something happened, so Spencer says he warned the railroad, the county, and the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Railroad Safety team about issues at that crossing.

“That’s the reason I just kept pushing pushing because I thought if something happens to one of my close friends or family, I’ll never forgive myself,” he said.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Barton’s widow mentions most of the concerns Spencer had, the acute angle of the intersection and the steep approach. It says American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials standards are for the track not to be elevated more than six inches above the road for the first 30 feet outside the train tracks.

“I was not aware of the 30 feet deal. All I knew is that common sense tells me whenever I’m putting my life in jeopardy to cross that with farm equipment, or even a pickup truck, that it’s not a safe crossing and its up to someone to fix it,” Spencer said.

The question remains: Who will fix it? MoDOT put it on a list of future projects earlier this year to include a crossing arm and signal. As $573 million in new federal funding was announced Thursday, MoDOT confirmed it didn’t receive any of $368 million in federal funding awarded earlier this month because it didn’t apply.

Amtrak, BNSF sue truck driver’s company in Missouri train crash

“There was no future plans to fix this crossing after we thought we had the ball rolling on it. I told him, ‘You aren’t going to hear the end of this, you aren’t going to see the last of me, because I’m not giving up on this,'” Spencer says he told MoDOT earlier this year.

Spencer is happy the NTSB drove the path he takes daily managing farm on either side of the track.

While raising the road to meet the rail would take months if funded, Spencer told NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy there’s steps that could be taken immediately.

“They can go down through there with that mower in a matter of hours take that brush down to almost nothing, and we can at least see the trains like we did before,” he said.

MoDOT didn’t say whether it plans to apply for that new batch of federal funding that’s going to be tripling to more than $1 billion next year as part of the infrastructure bill. The agency’s communications director points out it did receive funding in the two previous rounds before the last one.

FRA and USDOT said at least 20% of funds will be reserved to improve or eliminate rural and tribal crossings.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
WIBW

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east...
HOLTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Common Sense#Amtrak
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
ozarkradionews.com

Governor Parson Issues Legislative Vetoes, Calls for Special Session for Permanent Tax Relief, Largest Tax Cut in State History

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Friday, July 1, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Parson announced that he is vetoing HB 2090, SB 724, HB 1720, and HB 1667. In response to his vetoes of HB 2090 and HB 1720, Governor Parson is planning a special session to pass permanent tax relief for all Missouri taxpayers and to extend the sunset on key agricultural tax credits.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Counties with the most veterans in Missouri

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NTSB
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
kbia.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy