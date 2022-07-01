1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
Nationwide Report
On Wednesday, one person suffered critical injuries following a traffic collision in Memphis. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Interstate 40 East near Danny Thomas at about 4:09 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Nashville Accident News
- Recent Memphis Accident News
- Recent Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Tennessee Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Tennessee? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0