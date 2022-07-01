ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Memphis (Memphis, TN)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, one person suffered critical injuries following a traffic collision in Memphis. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Interstate 40 East near Danny Thomas at about 4:09 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]

