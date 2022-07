Cards can be sent to: Miss Emma Melvin, P.O. Box 1918, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Little five-year-old Emma Melvin’s family covets your prayers. The spunky youngster just finished her last year of pre-school at Elizabethtown Christian Academy and is ready to start kindergarten, but she missed a lot of school this past year because she’s been sick. While other kids her age are making plans this summer for days of playing in the pool, having sleep-overs with friends, going to Grandma’s, maybe even going to camp, Emma is making plans for a bone marrow transplant at Duke Children’s Hospital.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO