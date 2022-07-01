ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents not surprised after shooting that left two children in hospital

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a North Memphis community weren’t shocked after police are dispatched to a triple shooting.

The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to 2568 Peres Avenue at 2:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they report locating a 19-year-old male victim who has since been transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Two children were also shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Residents said, although what transpired today was a sad reality, it’s something they told FOX13 they’re used to in the area referred to as the Hollywood community.

“It’s not nothing big, well to us it’s not nothing big. It’s something we see all the time,” said George Butler, a 2-year resident of the neighborhood.

FOX13 spoke with several residents in the area who are tenants at the nearby Cavelier Court Apartment Complex, who said the shootings and violence didn’t just start today.

“They been shooting at these folks for a couple of days now,” said Butler. “These folks beefing with people down the street, the next street over and stuff like that; it’s going to go on. I mean what can we do?”

Butler said when he first got word of the shooting, he had only one thing in mind.

“All I was thinking about was making sure my folks was straight, Butler said.

One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concern about children living in the area in the wake of recent violent shootings, but said it’s vital that parents still allow kids to be kids.

“You can’t keep your kids from going outside; they still got to play outside; they kids.”

According to police, the minors are 14 and 15 years old.

There’s currently no suspect information. Police ask anyone with information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

“It’s what’s expected. It’s the hood. This is what go on,” said one resident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

