Virgin Media O2 has unveiled details of its burgeoning network of small cells across London, the largest of any major operator, as it continues to invest in upgrading the UK. The technology is enabling the company to accelerate its customer-centric 4G and 5G rollout in a more environmentally friendly way while boosting capacity where it’s needed most. The deployment has helped Virgin Media O2 be named as the most reliable network in London, according to new benchmarking results from Global Wireless Solutions.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO