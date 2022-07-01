ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Graduation for 43 new Buffalo firefighters

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Fire Department welcomes 43...

www.wgrz.com

WHEC TV-10

Names released for three victims of Buffalo house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC) — Dr. Jonathan Daniels and two of his two daughters have been identified as the people who died in the house fire in north Buffalo on Monday morning. Firefighters were able to rescue the mother from the second floor of the house. Five firefighters were treated...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NYTimes: Buffalo’s ‘Other Story’ is Told in Redevelopment and Growth

Since mid-May, Buffalo has been in the national news due to a hate crime that tore at the city’s soul. The event cast a negative light on the East Side and the city as a whole. A New York Times story by C.J. Hughes has gone beyond the grief to take a look at the positives happening locally, particularly on the East Side. While Buffalo’s resurgence has been largely concentrated elsewhere, public sector funding is laying the groundwork for an East Side rebirth:
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Chalkfest Buffalo returning to RiverWorks in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chalkfest Buffalo is returning to the Queen City next month. The free annual event will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, at Buffalo RiverWorks. This year the theme is Superheroes. "ChalkFest Buffalo! not only provides a variety of activities for adults and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst driver sent to ECMC after Tonawanda crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a crash in the City of Tonawanda. Tonawanda police say it happened at the intersection of Twin City Highway and Young Street around 1:45 p.m. They say a 26-year-old driver from Amherst went through a red light before being struck by a pickup truck.
TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

Buffalo man shot multiple times in the legs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night. According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

July 2 - Goodwill of WNY

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY GOODWILL OF WESTERN NEW YORK) Goodwill is helping to change lives and building careers right here in Western New York. One way that you can help their mission is by stopping by one of their locations and purchasing some of the items they have for sale. On Monday, July 4th, you can save 50 percent off all clothing purchases at all of their stores. To find out more about all the services Goodwill offers and to find a store location near your, head to their website at www.goodwillwny.org. Their main office is located at 1119 William Street in Buffalo and you can give them a call at (716) 854-3494.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What’s in a name? Residents weigh in on 'East Side' vs. 'East Buffalo'

What’s in a name? A lot, to some residents of Buffalo’s East Side, who are hoping that plans to rename the area East Buffalo will come to fruition. “If we could change the name and it could better our neighborhood and kind of get that gangster, hood-type stigma off of our neighborhood, I think that would be for the better," said resident Demetrius Jordan.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From Buffalo

I don't know if this is something to be proud of, but the first prisoner to be executed by the electric chair was from Buffalo. He committed a grisly murder, which lead to him being sentenced to death. William Kemmler of Buffalo had the honor of being the first person...
2 On Your Side

Independence Day fireworks and safety tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fireworks displays are well underway across Western New York, and with just 24 hours to go before Independence Day, law enforcement is reminding people of safety tips to keep in mind, especially if you plan on using them at home. The Erie County Sheriff's Office...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

Local lemonade stand makes a comeback after being stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You all know how the saying goes. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. For ‘Say Say Clark', that’s what she loves to do. “It’s going to be a hot summer day, and they need some lemonade. So, they’re going to come to my lemonade stand,” Say Say said.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Bear Severely Mauled Buffalo, New York Man

A man is recovering after getting severely mauled by a grizzly bear from Buffalo, New York. He was hiking when the bear encountered him and the incident happened so suddenly that he could not fight back. He was found and taken to the hospital by helicopter. The 68-year-old man was...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Grace Street on Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a Buffalo a 23-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened on Grace Street just before midnight. Buffalo Police Detectives said the man was hit multiple times by gunfire in the legs.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Police departments attempt to combat ATVs and dirt bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police departments across the country say ATVs and dirt bikes are becoming a nuisance during the summer months. In the words of the Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia, dirt bikes are a menace. "They're not registered," he said. "They're not street legal. You've got individuals that...
BUFFALO, NY

