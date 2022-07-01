ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Rubin’s bat sparks State Liners’ 3-game win streak

By TIM HAYES BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. – Justin Rubin spent the 2021 offseason playing for the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures League. He’s simply been a monster this summer swinging the bat for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners. The shortstop from the University of Virginia connected for a...

State Liners edge Ridge Runners, 3-2

Ray Berry, Ryan Taylor, Will Hunt and Kerry Wright all had the right stuff as the Bristol State Liners earned a 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Sunday evening at historic Bowen Field. A night after suffering a 22-2 beatdown at the hands of Bluefield, the...
BRISTOL, VA
Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament. “I suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the year that was going...
ABINGDON, VA
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
Community rallies, raises funds to save injured stray cat

The Floyd community has raised more than $1,300 for emergency medical treatment for a stray cat, who was found with a dart sticking out of his side. The Floyd County Humane Society first reached out about the stray’s situation on June 22 via Facebook and named the stray Otis the next day, after he started responding to treatment.
FLOYD, VA

