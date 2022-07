This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of June 29th, Daisy N. Marcos-Rubio came to the Police Department to report a theft. Marcos-Rubio reported that between July 2021 and September 2021, property was purchased in the 700 block of West 4th Street for an amount over $1000. The victim would later learn the original property owner couldn't sell the property because of a pending civil issue. The original property owner sold the properties anyway.

