ETSI OSM announced OSM Release TWELVE, the second Long Term Support release of ETSI Open Source MANO and one of its most prolific releases. One of the main new features of Release TWELVE is the ability to heal network functions that may be affected by any kind of infrastructure failure. This healing process, which may be triggered either manually or automatically depending on operator preference, can be applied in all the clouds supported by OSM, in line with OSM’s multi-cloud approach.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO