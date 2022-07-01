ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Volunteers plead for return of South Philadelphia community fridge they say was stolen

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Philadelphia Community Pantry for people in need said one of...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Missing East Germantown girl: Liliana Khinchegashvili

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022. Police say Liliana Khinchegashvili was last seen at her home on the 5600 block of Sprague Street around 3:30 pm. Police did not confirm her age. She was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing child last seen at his foster home around midnight

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 4, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Aziz Garcia was last seen at his foster home on the 1200 block of W. Thompson Street around midnight. Garcia could possibly be in the area of the 2100 block of N. 8th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
fox29.com

Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Firefighter in Bucks County rescued a man from the roof of a burning condo fire that erupted Fourth of July morning. Emergency crews responded to Nathan Court in the Newtown Gate Townhomes community for reports of a two-story fire at an end unit. Firefighters from the Newtown...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Volunteers#Community Fridge#Fridges
firststateupdate.com

Two Boys, Six And 7 Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m., in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man with woman, baby in car shot near Penns Landing

PHILADELPHIA - A young man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound when police say he quickly exited his car to retrieve a friend's phone Monday morning in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1 Chestnut Street just after midnight Monday for reports of a shooting. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Nearly 20 shots fired in shooting that killed man in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Seek Missing Mother, Daughter From Philadelphia

Police are searching for a mother and daughter from Philadelphia who they say may be at risk of harm and were last seen days ago. Tiffany Ware, 35, and Kiara Vargas, 6, were last seen walking together on June 26 around 8 p.m. in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood, according to an advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy