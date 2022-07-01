ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Skiatook's annual 'Fantasy in the Sky' fireworks show is happening

By Brady Halbleib
 4 days ago
Fireworks shows are getting cancelled or postponed across the US this holiday weekend, including in Green Country.

Local organizers told 2 News, supply chain issues are to blame. However, one local town’s fireworks show is back on track after being canceled just two days ago.

On June 28, the city of Skiatook received a letter from their fireworks distributor saying “supply issues during the pandemic and the port of china being closed, supplies have been hard to receive.” It went on to say the shipment of fireworks would not make it to Oklahoma in time.

As of Tuesday, the community's annual “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks show appeared to be in shambles. Omar Bayouth, the show’s coordinator, said the shipment of fireworks is still at the port of Los Angeles. The city broke the bad news on Facebook. Then, Bayouth got a shocking call.

“We actually had a customer at the bank whose cousin contacted us. And he then got a hold of me and that’s how we made contact,” Bayouth said.

Bayouth got a call from a fireworks company in southwest Oklahoma. After a brief conversation, the man behind the Smith Family Fireworks Company told Bayouth he had the fireworks Skiatook needed and agreed to come up to Skiatook and put on the show.

“It's going to be a very nice show that people don’t want to miss,” Bayouth said.

As of now, the fireworks show is taking place on Sunday July 3 at the Skiatook Municipal Airport. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and will start at 7 p.m.

It’s also free for the public which is something Bayouth made a point to do, “With the economy like it is, with gas prices like it is and inflation is completely out of control, we’re giving a free concert and fireworks show for everybody to come out and enjoy. That’s uplifting and that’s what we want for everybody.”

The city of Collinsville received the same letter from the fireworks distributor. They are planning to postpone their fireworks show until the end of July or early August. However, the city still plans to hold their Fourth of July parade on Saturday at 9 a.m. One of the organizers said they are anticipating a higher than usual number of floats this year.

