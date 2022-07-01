ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley Reacts to USC’s Move to Big Ten

By Wilton Jackson
 4 days ago

The Trojans football coach is excited about playing in another conference in two seasons.

As Lincoln Riley gears up for his first season at USC, the winds of change will be beginning to blow quickly.

Earlier Thursday, Sports Illustrated 's Ross Dellenger reported that USC and UCLA were in negotiations to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. By Thursday evening, per Dellenger, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to accept both schools to their new conference starting in 2024.

When the news became official, Riley could not have been any happier.

“Excited to be a part of this historic move- Can’t wait- Fight On!” Riley tweeted.

Mike Bohn, the Trojans athletic director, described the program joining the Big Ten as the "best home" for the USC.

Riley is seeking to restore the program to a powerhouse in the Pac-12 before its shift east. USC finished last season 4–8 and 3–6 in conference play. Pretty soon, Riley and Co. will be facing much different (and likely more difficult) conference foes.

Comments / 3

dumpling
3d ago

I bet in reality he crap in his pants. The job at USC became a lot harder. He knew it being a true blue blood he could rule the pac 12 but that just went out the window

Derrick Mcinturf
3d ago

WATCH OUT !! Riley gonna jump ship again. He dont wanna play where its gonna be hard.

