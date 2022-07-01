ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Crash leaves 1 dead on New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County

 4 days ago

New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Gloucester County Thursday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at Interchange two, Route 322 in Woolwich Township.

Police say the crash occurred in the southbound lanes, involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident reportedly involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

No further details have been provided at this time.

CBS Philly

Woman Had Several Valuable Items Stolen While Helping Stranger In West Deptford, Police Say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
