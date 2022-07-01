Crash leaves 1 dead on New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County

New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Gloucester County Thursday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at Interchange two, Route 322 in Woolwich Township.

Police say the crash occurred in the southbound lanes, involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident reportedly involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

No further details have been provided at this time.