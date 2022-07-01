ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston County Sheriff’s Office searches for man missing since last year

By Clayton Poulnott
41nbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man...

www.41nbc.com

wgxa.tv

Juvenile in critical condition, suspect at large after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting on Robinson Circle. Deputies said it happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday. The victim was shot during an argument with another individual. The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health...
MACON, GA
#Georgia#The Sheriff S Office
wgxa.tv

GBI: Houston County fatally shoots suicidal man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after being shot by a Houston County deputy Sunday. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Houston County Sheriff's Office was called to a Tharpe Road home just after 10 p.m. Sunday to check on a man that may have been suicidal. When deputies arrived, the GBI says 44-year-old James Parks was barricaded inside the home. First responders on the scene made multiple attempts to contact Parks. He eventually came out of the house holding a gun. Investigators say Parks had a round in the chamber as he turned towards deputies. That's when deputies on the scene shot him. Parks was taken to the hospital but later died.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Deputies kill 44-year-old Warner Robins Man

WARNER ROBINS — The GBI is investigating a shooting by police in Warner Robins that occurred Sunday, July 3. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 10:04 p.m., the Houston County...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Dodge Co. man with 'large amount of cash' arrested on drug charges

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dodge County deputies say they've arrested a suspect with methamphetamine, marijuana, and "a large amount of cash." The sheriff's office said deputies spotted the suspect, identified as Kenny Lyons, on Norman St. on Friday. Lyons attempted to run off and fled into an apartment building,...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. He says the driver, 79-year-old Wilbert Timothy Whitehead of Unadilla, was on I-75...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Investigators looking for theft suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the man pictured. He's wanted in an investigation on a theft that took place at a new construction site on Smith Road in Forsyth. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Telfair County fireworks stolen from fire station

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Telfair County Sheriff's Office is asking for community assistance after someone stole fireworks from the Milan Fire Station. According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday morning the Milan fire station was burglarized.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA

