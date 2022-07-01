ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight risk of flash flooding Friday in Southeast Texas

Cover picture for the articleWe're watching a system in...

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
Electric vehicles are a business opportunity in Texas, US energy secretary says

DALLAS — Seven months after Congress passed the infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law, the dollars are beginning to flow into Texas. Over the next several years, Texas will receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to improve the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the state.
