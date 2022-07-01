ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Why are Manhattan ‘blessing boxes’ turning up empty?

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K67cQ_0gRbng7o00

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual.

So what is a blessing box and why are they so important?

Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap and provide any community members with food and other life essentials.

Manhattan road claims toll on drivers with high number of crashes

Lately, rising food costs and pandemic after-effects are limiting the amount of donations made to the boxes. Sponsors like the Flint Hills Breadbasket are a huge help in keeping the boxes somewhat stocked, but patrons say even more help is needed.

“We do need a lot more sponsors, we do need more community involvement,” said Cristine Glendering, volunteer for Riley County Food and Farm Council. “The whole premise of this is ‘if you need an item, take an item; if you can leave an item, leave an item.'”

These little boxes fill a large need in the community. Some users even leave ‘thank you’ letters saying how much they appreciate the food. Blessing box patrons just want to spread the word about food insecurity and get as much help as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
tkmagazine.com

When Pigs Fly | TVM Spotlight

The booth, When Pigs Fly, always reminds us of a pretty vintage post card. Linda Lukert-Devoe has the knack for finding vintage pieces and the ability to see their potential. She gives furniture new life by painting and applying beautiful transfers. Along with furniture, she has an eye for picking out and staging the most beautiful potpourri of odds and ends that make When Pigs Fly a customer favorite. Linda was one of our first vendors and we are so grateful that when she walked into our empty warehouse almost two years ago, she saw the possibilities in Topeka Vendors Market.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Potwin Neighborhood celebrates the 4th with parade

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The historic Potwin neighborhood celebrated Independence Day with a parade Monday morning. “Potwin Place is a unique neighborhood in the city of Topeka due to it’s history. We have maintained a srong sense of community of just the Potwin neighborhood. We hold numerous neighborhood events throughout the year, such as our 4th of July parade, our Christmas decorations we do every year and that has become a tourist attraction for the city of Topeka.” Chris Reynolds, Mayor of Potwin Place.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Reynolds Lodge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their 25th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka. The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are 7 blues bands, several food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, and a fireworks display in the evening.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

Circle Coffee opens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening. Circle Coffee, located off of 17th Street in Topeka, is open to the community. Owners Jackie and David Vincent might be familiar faces to some as they used to be the owners of the Circle Coffee cart. The cart would make its way […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Patriotic boot camp postponed in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to inclement weather, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has postponed an aquatic boot camp event that was originally set for July 2. The Waves of Pain Patriotic Boot Camp at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center has been postponed until Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. Participants get to test their fitness […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

How to help your pet cope with fireworks on Independence Day

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A veterinarian from Kansas State University has some advice for pet owners who want to help their anxious animals have a happy Independence Day. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many people are getting ready to fill the sky with lights and explosions. This can be a fun experience […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Wamego ready for Fourth of July with fireworks show

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Could your plants be sick? Find out here

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The K-State Research and Extension Office is hosting its first sick plant clinic since the start of the pandemic. Anyone is welcome to stop by and get a diagnosis and treatment advice for plants in their garden. All that workers ask is, if you want to bring any samples of plants, that […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
JC Post

Fourth of July in Geary County is full of activities

--- Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday. Freedom Fest JC will host concerts including Run With It at 6:30 p.m. and Casi Joy at 8 p.m. on the stage adjacent to Heritage Park. Numerous other activities are scheduled in the park ranging from Hog Diggity Dogs and Agri Puppets to a children's parade at 2 p.m. and Fireworks at 10 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fire crews battle blaze in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Officials say the cause of an eastside house fire remains under investigation. The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to 715 SE Locust just before 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officials say the home was fully involved in flames. A man who identified himself as...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

All Honor Flight reunion held at Wamego High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2022 marked 10 years since the Kansas Honor Flight was affiliated with the National Honor Flight and people were ready to pay their respects. Flight Coordinator Shawn Hornung says it took 29 months to get veterans back to Washington D.C. October 2021 was their first Honor Flight since the pandemic hit but they recently went to D.C. for the Honor Flight in April.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

July’s First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first Friday in July is also ArtsConnect’s First Friday Art Walk in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO). This month’s art walk featured a new art exhibit in the NOTO Art Center showcasing amazing work by Barbara Waterman-Peters, new art work at Amused Art gallery, Drink & Paint at Studio 62, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Thundershowers deal Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute a curve

Multiple rounds of rain Friday evening stopped the Freedom Fest JC celebration early and led to the cancellation of Sundown Salute for the evening. In Junction City, Freedom Fest JC Co-Chair Nate Butler said early on a storm moved through and caused a delay in the performance by Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls but they were able to finish their show and festival goers returned to Heritage Park. But then more weather moved in. "We had a little bit of rain showers as the second band, Paramount, was preparing to take the stage." That caused a delay and eventually celebration officials met and made a tough decision. "So Bob Story and I, chairmen, got together and said we need to make this call and just cancel for the evening, said Butler. He emphasized safety was a huge factor in the decision to call off the night early.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

$5K lost when suspect steals copper tube from Schwan’s air condenser unit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy