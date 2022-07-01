Event in Janesville brings women together to talk about healthcare issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Multiple women’s organizations got together in Janesville Thursday evening to talk about women’s health choices in Wisconsin.

Organizers of the event at the Janesville Women’s Club said the event was an opportunity to learn, share and understand the landscape of federal and state laws relating to women’s health.

“No matter where you stand in this room tonight, your experience is where you’ll be coming from, and I’m hoping that you leave here feeling equipped to share your experiences to help them be understood,” moderator Lori Stottler said.

Organizers said it’s important to continue to address challenges with open and honest conversations.

