NBC2 Animation: Marking the Siberian asteroid anniversary

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 4 days ago
114 years ago today, the largest asteroid known to have impacted Earth in the time that humans have been around slammed into a remote part of Siberia, Russia.

Though it’s not clear exactly how big the asteroid was, scientists believe it was at least 150 feet wide and likely moving at more than 33,000 mph.

Though that is a big asteroid, it does still pale in comparison to the asteroid that helped wipe out the dinosaurs millions and millions of years ago. That rock is believed to have been more than 5 miles wide.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

