Floyd County, KY

Suspect Shoots Floyd County Police Officers, Takes Family Hostage: Sheriff

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed on the scene in a small Kentucky town after the suspect opened fire on multiple officers, police...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 36

Alex Upstate NY
2d ago

What an awful thing every day shooting massacring innocents people children police officers, etc so sad RIP THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICES, 🙏😢💔

Reply
16
Dapp62
1d ago

I can truly tell you I'm so tired of hearing Republicans say that Democrats all the reason why this violence is happening in the world is violence is happening because of people., people are fed up with so-called law and order, and especially when you had a ex-president at the top of the food chain who don't leave by example, supporting domestic terrorism that's why the doj didn't arrest anybody for 4 years for domestic terrorism because they're part of it under the Trump administration. this man has truly changed the world for the worst so their lawbreakers and ain't no real lawmakers

Reply(5)
9
MUSTANG99
2d ago

Domestic violence is the most DANGEROUS CALL A POLICE OFFICER RESPONDS TO! Period! Send in social workers, democrats!

Reply
13
