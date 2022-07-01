Suspect Shoots Floyd County Police Officers, Takes Family Hostage: Sheriff

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...

EL MONTE, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO