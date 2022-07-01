ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather: Sunshine and showers to persist on Friday ahead of wet weekend

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A88F1_0gRbnOQq00

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.

The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.

Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.

To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer plans.

Alex Deakin, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The weather remains fairly mixed this weekend. We’ll all see a bit of blue sky, but most of us will also see some rainfall.

“An area of low pressure moving in will bring a band of rain across the country during Saturday, not reaching East Anglia and the southeast until later in the day.

Forecasters remain unsure as to the exact timings and locations of the rain, but Mr Deakin said it was expected to push its way over the midlands and northeast, before clearing from the southwest.

While Wales and northwest England will likely see dryer weather on Saturday, Scotland and Northern Ireland can expect “plenty more showers coming on”, he said.

While most of the country is in line for below average temperatures - which Mr Deakin said would reach the high teens “at best” - East Anglia and the southeast may see temperatures in the low 20Cs on Saturday and Sunday.

In full British summmertime fashion, Sunday will bring sunshine and showers, with rainfall expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, and across the eastern half of the country in the afternoon.

There should be some respite, however, with southwest England and Wales remaining mostly dry.

Mr Deakin said: “There will be a bit of a breeze, so the showers will tend to move through. But that breeze coming in from the northwest isn’t going to bring any high temperatures. We’re, again, only looking at mid to high teens for many,”

Met Office Outlook for Friday to Monday

Friday:

A day of sunshine and showers, although some more persistent rain in northeast Scotland in the morning. Cloudier with some heavy rain and gusty winds for Northern Ireland later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

An unsettled often cloudy weekend with showers, heavy at times. Best of any fine weather in the south. Damp in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Monday, brighter for England and Wales.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen set to present NHS with George Cross at Windsor

The Queen is hoping to personally present the George Cross to the NHS next week.Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the monarch will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations to Windsor Castle on July 12.Buckingham Palace said the monarch, who has ongoing mobility problems, is planning to attend the audience, but a final decision will be made on the day.The 96-year-old head of state, joined by Charles, is set to present the award and meet the key workers.The announcement of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest

At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday. Seven people died when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the downpour overnight in Quetta, the capital of southwestern...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public invited to vote for Great British Railways HQ after shortlist of six contenders revealed

Six English towns and cities have made the shortlist to become the home of Great British Railways (GBR) – the organisation that will take management of the national network back to the days of British Rail.The contenders are Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne or York. Forty-two towns and cities bid for the role, which is likely to provide a massive economic boost for the eventual winner.Among those that will be especially disappointed by failing to make the shortlist are Darlington and nearby Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, given that the world’s first public railway to use steam locomotives linked them in...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Heavy Rain#Uk#Britons#The Met Office
The Independent

Sussex cricket club ditches all-white kit to ease period worries

A cricket club in Sussex has ditched its traditional white kits in a move to ease women’s worries about their periods showing.Lewes Priory CC said it wanted to make women and girls feel more comfortable when playing the sport while on their period.It is believed to be the first club in the UK to swap the all-white look for a black kit instead.The decision came after discussions with gender inclusion consultants, as it looked to make its kits more inclusive.Susie Lanaway, women’s captain at the club, told The DailyTelegraph: “It’s well known that girls stop playing sports as they...
TENNIS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

From 6 July, Australia is dropping its passenger locator form and ending the requirement for tourists to test or show proof of vaccination on entry - making it one of a handful of long-haul destinations to scrap its remaining Covid travel rules.Mainland Portugal also ended its last remaining Covid rules on 1 July, joining a string of mainly European destinations which have taken the decision to simplify travel.If you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations are your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of...
WORLD
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

Severe weather threats stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast are in place on Tuesday, including the risk of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.June 7, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Hits Earth Overnight Without Warning; Disruption Possible Due to Geomagnetic Storm

Solar storms, like solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), have shown some hint of a pre-emptive strike before hitting Earth. However, emerging reports on Wednesday, June 29, indicated that supercharge particles in the form of a geomagnetic storm had struck our planet without warning overnight UTC time from Saturday to Sunday, June 25 to June 26.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

727K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy