Must Ministries looking to feed kids this summer, but need the community’s help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The summer lunch program at Must Ministries is struggling to feed thousands of children and hope the community will come to the rescue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a crisis like we’ve never seen before,” Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO of Must Ministries told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Must Ministries is scrambling to make it through the summer lunch program.

“We just said ok, let’s go do this. It’s important because children shouldn’t be hungry,” said Elizabeth Lunsford, who donated to the program.

Even though food donations are coming in, there is a need for more.

“We are struggling,” a volunteer told Channel 2.

Must Ministries feeds nearly 6,000 children per week across eight counties, but the program is taking a hit, for several different reasons.

“It’s the perfect storm, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s food shortages because of supply chain issues, a lot of our partners who’ve done food drives for us in the past particular in schools were not able to do those,” Reighard said.

“It’s very hard for me to go to a store and buy a pallet of something,” said Paula Rigsby, Must Ministries Director of Seasonal Programs.

They are hoping the community will stop by with food to help fill the gap.

So how can you help?

If you can’t stop by with your donation, you can always create your own food kit for children. Must Ministries say this is the easiest way to assist with their mission.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Whether it’s Macaroni and cheese. whether it’s granola bars, whether it’s drinks and you can go to must ministries and click on summer lunch and you can see a listing of everything we need there,” Reighard said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

South Fulton launches program to help those who are unable to maintain property This volunteer and donor-based program is likely one of the first in metro Atlanta.

©2022 Cox Media Group