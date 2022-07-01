ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Must Ministries looking to feed kids this summer, but need the community’s help

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voVLK_0gRblICu00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The summer lunch program at Must Ministries is struggling to feed thousands of children and hope the community will come to the rescue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a crisis like we’ve never seen before,” Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO of Must Ministries told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Must Ministries is scrambling to make it through the summer lunch program.

“We just said ok, let’s go do this. It’s important because children shouldn’t be hungry,” said Elizabeth Lunsford, who donated to the program.

Even though food donations are coming in, there is a need for more.

“We are struggling,” a volunteer told Channel 2.

Must Ministries feeds nearly 6,000 children per week across eight counties, but the program is taking a hit, for several different reasons.

“It’s the perfect storm, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s food shortages because of supply chain issues, a lot of our partners who’ve done food drives for us in the past particular in schools were not able to do those,” Reighard said.

“It’s very hard for me to go to a store and buy a pallet of something,” said Paula Rigsby, Must Ministries Director of Seasonal Programs.

They are hoping the community will stop by with food to help fill the gap.

So how can you help?

If you can’t stop by with your donation, you can always create your own food kit for children. Must Ministries say this is the easiest way to assist with their mission.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Whether it’s Macaroni and cheese. whether it’s granola bars, whether it’s drinks and you can go to must ministries and click on summer lunch and you can see a listing of everything we need there,” Reighard said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

South Fulton launches program to help those who are unable to maintain property This volunteer and donor-based program is likely one of the first in metro Atlanta.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta organization helps for families with disabilities connect to services

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta organization is working to help make it easier for people with disabilities to find the services they need. Our Place started as a way to help service providers navigate Medicaid, now it's expanding to help make it easier for families who have loved ones with disabilities find the organizations they need to thrive.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Single-Mother Entrepreneur Received $1,000 Gift

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Thousands celebrate Independence Day in historic Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Marietta is hosting its annual “4th In The Park Celebration” Monday with a parade, free live concerts, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and fireworks finale. As many as 30,000 spectators lined Roswell Street for the parade, which featured 2,000...
MARIETTA, GA
WMAZ

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Charity#Must Ministries#Channel 2
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb restaurant update: Stockyard closes at The Avenue

Just before the July 4 holiday weekend began, Stockyard Burgers and Bones announced it has closed its restaurant at The Avenue East Cobb. In a social media message, Stockyard said its last day of business was on Friday:. “It has been an extremely challenging time for restaurants over the last...
COBB, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

July 4 holiday events in Cobb-Marietta; fireworks guidance

The signature event in Cobb County for Independence Day is the parade and Glover Park celebration in the City of Marietta on Monday, but there are plenty of other events around the county and in East Cobb to enjoy the holiday. In East Cobb, the Mohs family will be setting...
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID transmission among pre-school and school-aged young people in both Cobb County and statewide high and increasing

Community transmission of COVID-19 among young people from pre-school through undergraduate college age is high and increasing for every age category: pre-school, public school-aged and undergraduate college age in both Cobb County and statewide. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs resident shot in home invasion

A Sandy Springs resident was shot in a home invasion early Monday morning and is recovering at a local hospital. The Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) said that a home invasion occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on July 4. The incident happened at a residence off Parkside Place, located near the intersection of Roswell and […] The post Sandy Springs resident shot in home invasion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy