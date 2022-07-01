Bulls sign center Andre Drummond to two-year, $6.6M deal

Former Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond signed with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Drummond played 73 games last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

In 49 games with the Sixers, Drummond averaged 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals, backing up Joel Embiid.

When the Sixers traded for Brooklyn Nets all-star James Harden in February, Drummond was part of the package, which included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and multiple draft picks.

Drummond thrived playing more minutes in Brooklyn. In 24 games with the Nets, Drummond averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks, playing just over 22 minutes a game.

The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in the opening round of the postseason. Drummond started throughout the series but averaged only 15.0 minutes a game, tallying 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

A 10-year veteran, Drummond was the No. 9 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UConn. He's played in 718 career games for the Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, 76ers, and Nets.