Texas State

Texas educators' group suggests slavery be taught as 'involuntary relocation' to 2nd graders

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
 4 days ago

The Texas State Board of Education has unanimously directed the work group to "revisit" the phrase "involuntary relocation" as presented in its proposal.

Stella via Getty Images

  • An educators' group in Texas proposed that 2nd-gradede students be taught about slavery.
  • The state's education board took issue with them describing slavery as "involuntary relocation."
  • The suggestion was raised as the board reviews public schools' social studies classes.

A group of nine educators in Texas wants the state's public schools to start teaching slavery in the US as "involuntary relocation" to 2nd graders in social studies class, according to the Texas Tribune.

A draft of the proposal obtained by the Tribune says that students should "compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times."

The suggestion was submitted as part of the Texas State Board of Education's effort to consider updates to its social studies curriculum, per the Tribune. The curriculum review comes after the state passed a law last year ordering schools to avoid topics that could make students "feel discomfort," per the Tribune.

Keven Ellis, the board's chair, told the Tribune that the work group's suggestion had asked to introduce the topic of slavery to the 2nd-grade curriculum, which currently doesn't address slavery.

However, the board found the phrase "involuntary relocation" problematic after one of its members, Aisha Davis, raised concerns that the wording is not a "fair representation" of the slave trade, the Tribune reported.

Ellis told the Tribune in a statement that the board unanimously directed the work group to "revisit" that term.

It's not the first time a controversial term downplaying slavery has appeared in view of Texas schools' curriculum. In 2015, a textbook publisher in Texas came under fire over one of its geography textbooks, which referred to slaves in America as "workers."

The social studies curriculum has, in recent years, been a subject of intense political debate in Texas, particularly the issue of critical race theory (CRT). CRT is based on the idea that racism permeates society and legal systems but has become a catch-all term used by right-wing groups to describe anything about race or slavery taught in public schools.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 26

Jntlmn
4d ago

Lie, alter the truth, conceal the truth, embellish... We have to do whatever we have to to ensure white people don't feel uncomfortable.

Reply(1)
8
Bill Burgan
4d ago

da it's history can't change it. something I learned in public school. how we stole Indian land killed them. And ones who lived through threw on reservations. to me that's racism! Not if don't get way.

Reply
5
Evelyn Doring
4d ago

Germany teaches their kids all about Hitler and the holocaust with the idea to make sure it Does NOT happen again.Our children will be too " protected" and uneducated to be able to function in the real world.If don't learn from the mistakes of past we are bound to repeat them.

Reply
3
