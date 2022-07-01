Men accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are facing federal charges after allegedly robbing two U.S. Postal Service workers at gunpoint in St. Louis County.

Police said the robberies happened within minutes of each other earlier this month. The suspects, 19-year-old Roy Jones and 18-year-old Xavier Boyd, were recently charged with robbery and theft of a mail key.

According to charging documents, Jones approached a mail carrier near Lindbergh Boulevard and New Halls Ferry Road around 12:30 p.m. on June 9. Police said he demanded an “arrow key,” which opens certain USPS collection boxes.

About 18 minutes later, authorities said Boyd robbed a different mail carrier of his arrow key, a mile and a half away from the first incident.

St. Louis County officers spotted the suspects’ SUV, which crashed after a brief chase. Both men reportedly tried to flee but were arrested. Police said they found the arrow keys and guns inside the vehicle.

Jones appeared in court for a hearing on June 30, while Boyd appeared in court on June 23.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and St. Louis County police both investigated the case.

