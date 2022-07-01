ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber report details thousands of sexual assault claims on platform

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3dVY_0gRbjDrh00

( The Hill ) — Uber received 3,824 sexual assault reports from its U.S. rides in 2019-20, a decline of 38 percent from the previous two years, according to a safety report the company released Thursday .

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The company said the decline could be in part related to the impacts of the pandemic, citing a drop from 2.3 billion rides in 2017-18 to 2.1 billion rides in 2019-20, but also hailed its recent safety investments and strengthened background check requirements.

“We’re constantly innovating and investing in the safety of our platform,” the company said in the report. “We’ve prioritized robust screening processes and technology, built new safety features and invested in providing riders and drivers with support in times of need.”

Uber said riders were the accused party in 43 percent of sexual assault reports in 2019-20, which it noted was on par with previous years.

The report further broke down five categories of sexual assault, saying a majority of the reports involved non-consensual touching of a sexual body part.

Instances of each of the five offense types, which range from non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part to non-consensual sexual penetration, all declined from 2017-18.

But even with dampening demand for Uber rides during the pandemic, the company reported 141 instances of non-consensual sexual penetration, or rape, in 2020. Uber said rape was reported for roughly 1 in every 5 million Uber rides.

“Each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experience for the survivor,” the company said. “Even one report is one report too many.”

Meanwhile, the number of motor vehicle fatalities during U.S. Uber rides increased in its most recent report. Uber reported 0.62 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven in 2019-20, about a 7 percent increase from its previous report but only about half the national average.

The company attributed the rise to “drastic changes” in the driving environment, noting a simultaneous increase in driving fatalities nationwide.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration attributed the nationwide jump in driving fatalities in large part to alcohol impairment, people not wearing seatbelts and speeding. The agency also detailed changes in driving patterns when people remained home during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Historic building collapses in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Rape#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
FOX8 News

Chance for strong storms in Piedmont Triad as heat rises

(WGHP) — There’s a chance strong storms could blow through the Triad this week. On Tuesday the heat index will be nearly 100 as heat and humidity increase. Later in the day, there’s a chance for storms to move into the area from Virginia. Counties along the border have a Level 2 or “slight” risk […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Record BBQ event gets historic marker in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy