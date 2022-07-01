ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Body found in Beechmont neighborhood, death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police officers found a body in the Beechmont neighborhood early Monday. Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 5000 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man dead after ATV crash in south Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed while riding an ATV in south Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a crash in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Juvenile shot and killed in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile shot early Saturday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood died Sunday. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 3:50 a.m. Police found a juvenile male suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One dead following fatal ATV crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an ATV collision that lead to the death of one man in Louisville. According to LMPD, police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an ATV versus a structure around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision occurred in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after ATV crash in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a Fourth of July crash involving an ATV that left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said a man believed to be in his 40’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville father mourns loss of son to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot Saturday morning. Greg Wilson described his son, Allen Wilson, 13, as a competitive and athletic child. "Once he start walking, he started running, and had a football in his hand ever since,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Man killed in California neighborhood stabbing identified

A man killed in a stabbing incident in the California neighborhood has been identified by the coroner's office. Davon Banks, 30, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the coroner's report. The video player above is from Saturday before Banks was identified. Banks was stabbed and killed around 10:45...
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating stabbing in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday afternoon. At around 5 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a person down in the 300 block of North 41st Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Young boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning. Just before 4 a. m., Louisville Metro police say the Second Division got a call to respond to Wilson Avenue near 22nd Street for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD makes an arrest in 2021 shooting death near Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have announced an arrest in a March 2021 shooting death. Police say they arrested Dmitri Crumes for the murder of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes. Police arrested Crumes on Friday on West Broadway. On March 16, 2021, LMPD's 2nd Division responded to reports of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Teenager Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
CROFTON, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after 'altercation' in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured after an altercation in the California neighborhood Saturday morning. It happened around 11 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue on a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Arrest made following deadly altercation in Louisville's California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit has made an arrest following a deadly altercation that took place in the California neighborhood Saturday morning. According to LMPD, officers arrested 58-year-old Elvis Anderson without incident. Previous story: LMPD: Dispute in California neighborhood leaves 1 man dead and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy