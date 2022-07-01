Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Portland neighborhood back in May, according to Louisville Metro Police. Norman Deal, 68, was taken into custody on Saturday. Police say that Deal fired one shot at Martin Silver in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza on May...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police officers found a body in the Beechmont neighborhood early Monday. Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 5000 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million bond was set for the suspect charged with stabbing a Louisville man to death on Saturday. Elvis Anderson, 58, appeared in court on Monday on murder and assault charges. According to an arrest report, Anderson showed up at a home on Garland Avenue...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing incident which police say started when he woke another man and began stabbing him for having his blanket. Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Louisville Metro police were called to a residence in southern Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed while riding an ATV in south Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a crash in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile shot early Saturday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood died Sunday. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 3:50 a.m. Police found a juvenile male suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot Saturday morning. Greg Wilson described his son, Allen Wilson, 13, as a competitive and athletic child. "Once he start walking, he started running, and had a football in his hand ever since,"...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man faces reckless homicide and assault charges after two people fell from the back of his pickup on Saturday in Henry County. Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie tells WDRB that Preston Dykes, 20, of Crestwood was arrested and charged. Investigators said Dykes was...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. As of Sunday, Louisville has had 87 homicides this year. According to LMPD’s homicide data, 15 of...
A man killed in a stabbing incident in the California neighborhood has been identified by the coroner's office. Davon Banks, 30, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the coroner's report. The video player above is from Saturday before Banks was identified. Banks was stabbed and killed around 10:45...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday afternoon. At around 5 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a person down in the 300 block of North 41st Street. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have announced an arrest in a March 2021 shooting death. Police say they arrested Dmitri Crumes for the murder of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes. Police arrested Crumes on Friday on West Broadway. On March 16, 2021, LMPD's 2nd Division responded to reports of a...
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit has made an arrest following a deadly altercation that took place in the California neighborhood Saturday morning. According to LMPD, officers arrested 58-year-old Elvis Anderson without incident. Previous story: LMPD: Dispute in California neighborhood leaves 1 man dead and...
LA GRANGE, Ky. — The mother of a man whose son's memorial service and funeral was left in the care of a Southern Indiana funeral home now under investigation believes her worst fears may be coming true. Authorities raided Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center Friday night after a...
