Oakland, CA

Family mourns man killed in Oakland crash after high-speed police chase

By Holly Quan
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoPIx_0gRbigIr00

EAST OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai's aunt, Ala, wails and cries out for him as she sits in front of a colorful memorial at 54th Avenue and International Boulevard. This is where the 28-year-old Soakai was killed last weekend.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

A 19-year-old suspected sideshow driver crashed at the East Oakland intersection early Sunday morning, killing Soakai and injuring multiple others after reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour during a potentially unauthorized police chase.

The crash sent parked cars into a crowd of bystanders, including Lolo and his mother. Dozens of candles burned under balloon bouquets, while a carved wooden kumete – used for kava, a traditional Tongan drink – sat under a portrait of Lolo ahead of a vigil scheduled for Thursday night.

Soakai’s 27-year-old cousin, Ima, told KCBS Radio on Thursday not to forget about the victim, a gentle soul and a star soloist at church.

"See, our family, we're all about roasting each other, making fun of each other, joking around," she said. "He would never say a joke back. He would never wanna hurt your feelings. If you said something mean to him, he would just laugh and smile it off. That's the type of person he was. He was amazing."

Investigators are looking into whether or not a pair of now-suspended rookie officers followed proper pursuit protocols prior to the crash.

In the meantime, Soakai's cousin said it was difficult not to focus on how the crash could’ve been prevented.

"We're proud to be Tongan and we're also proud to be Oakland , but you can be born here and die here, just like that," Ima said.

ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

