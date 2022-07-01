‘It means everything’: 9-year-old cancer survivor celebrates Avalanche parade

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Step inside the LeBleu family’s Thornton home, and it’s clear right away where their allegiance lies.

Avalanche flags, sweaters and signs are now joined by a replica Stanley Cup, built by the family’s three children during the playoff run.

“The night they won, you would have thought our house exploded. There was screaming, flags, all the jerseys out,” mom Bailey LeBleu said.

It should come as no surprise that the family was up before the sunrise Thursday, taking the light rail to downtown Denver to see their favorite team bring the Stanley Cup home. But this family has a unique connection to the Avs, one they never thought they’d need.

In 2015, then 2-year-old Braedi LeBleu was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia.

“The Avalanche work closely with her hospital, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, so we got connected with Hockey Fights Cancer,” Bailey LeBleu said.

Braedi got to skate with the team multiple times and formed a bond with many of the players, including Cale Makar and Gabe Landeskog.

“They just gave me confidence and made me have fun,” Braedi said.

Next month, the family says Braedi will officially be cancer-free.

“As a parent, watching your child fight for their life is just something you can’t explain,” Bailey LeBleu said. “This is a very special summer for us, so it’s just the icing on the cake to have the Stanley Cup as well.”

