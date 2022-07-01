San Jose police arrest 4 suspects for multiple violent home invasion robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Jose police announced the arrests of four suspects who have allegedly been on an extremely violent home burglary spree in the city for the last couple of months.

The police reported that the suspects were involved in three separate home invasions, two on May 31 and one on June 7.

On May 31, five to six suspects broke into a home in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue and tied an elderly couple up with belts, threatened them with a handgun and "violently assaulted" the victims, according to the San Jose police press release. The suspects stole bank cards, jewelry and a car that they used to flee the home.

A couple of hours later, the suspects drove the stolen vehicle to the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive where they held a father and his 15-month-old at gunpoint, the police said. The suspects threatened to shoot the child and then kidnapped the father taking him to the bank and forcing him to make a withdrawal. The suspects brought the victim home and stole bank cards and jewelry before fleeing. They were caught on a dash camera fleeing the home by the victim's wife who was returning home.

On June 7, two suspects broke into a home and threatened an elderly couple at gunpoint and assaulted them. As the suspects were looking for items to steal one of the victims called the police and reported the crime. Officers arrived at the 4000 block of Bolero Drive and arrested the two suspects. Nineteen-year-olds Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez were charged with felony robbery and booked in Santa Clara County Main Jail, the release said.

Investigators were then able to identify two other suspects who were later taken into custody. One was a 17-year-old boy and the other suspect was 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago. Santiago has also been booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

