A pair of unification bouts will grace one of the best shows of an already incredible year in boxing. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the previously announced Mikaela Mayer-Alycia Baumgardner junior lightweight championship clash will head overseas, due to take place September 10 at The O2 in London. The bout will be paired with the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall undisputed middleweight championship, with the show to air on an ESPN platform in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO