Peoria, IL

Bootz Ave. blocked for fallen utility pole

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

1470 WMBD

Update: Two people shot overnight outside downtown Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill. — Gun violence has not taken a holiday in Peoria on the 4th of July. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

19-year-old dead after Peoria's second fatal shooting of the holiday weekend

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday at the Peoria housing complex formerly known as Taft Homes. It was the second fatal shooting of the holiday weekend. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 800 block of Northeast Madison Avenue, in the low-income housing complex now known as Providence Pointe. Quinton Maurice Scott Jr., 19, of Peoria, was struck multiple times, authorities said.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire - several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

West Peoria holds 50th annual 4th of July parade

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years off, the city of West Peoria held its 50th annual Independence Day parade. Hundreds lined the streets in West Peoria Monday for the city’s annual 4th of July parade. West Peoria Mayor James Dillon said it’s something the city looks forward to every year.
WEST PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Peoria, IL
Government
Peoria, IL
Traffic
Central Illinois Proud

Fireworks and music at Glen Oak Park

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– Glen Oak Park held its annual 3rd of July celebrations on Sunday. Many families showed up early in the afternoon to play at the park, go to the zoo, and have picnics. An estimated 3,000 people sat out on the lawn to grab some snacks and...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Early July 4th shooting claims teen’s life in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities say Peoria Police got called on a Shot-Spotter alert to the Taft Homes on Northeast Washington Street near downtown a little after 3:30 a.m. The alert reportedly mentioned 7 shots fired. A 19-year-old named Quinton Maurice Scott, Junior of Northeast Adams Street was rushed to...
PEORIA, IL
#Utility Pole#Bootz Avenue
hoiabc.com

Man identified in Peoria’s 12th homicide of the year

UPDATE 12:12 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a juvenile was also taken to the hospital by private vehicle in connection with this incident. The juvenile was shot in the leg. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The name of a man who was shot and killed early...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car crash shuts down part of Main St. in Peoria

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kristin Keyes, the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department has shut down Main Street hill at Crescent Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. This...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria prepares for the Red White and Boom celebration

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom. Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.
EAST PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: One of two men hospitalized arrested after early morning shooting

UPDATE 12:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells Heart of Illinois ABC that one of the victims, Tyrese L. Walker, 24, was questioned and subsequently arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and will be transported to the Peoria County Jail after being released from the hospital. UPDATE...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries after fire at Morton home Sunday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
MORTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Police: baby burned by fireworks Monday night

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks Fourth of July night. It reportedly happened at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters were not immediately available to provide more information.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash sends four to the hospital

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people are expected to be OK after a rollover crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of Route 6 south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria Thursday. The Peoria Fire Department says two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed after...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Peoria Hofbrau

The Peoria Hofbrau shut down when the rotten pandemic blew into town over two years ago and sadly, it looks like it’s not going to re-open anytime soon, if it opens back at all. This article in the PJ Star back in July of 2020 said the future of...
97ZOK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg community rallies for women’s rights

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered at the Knox County Courthouse for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally. The protest is a response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Knox County Board Member Pamela Davidson said the ruling is unjust for women across the country.
GALESBURG, IL

