Prices of fireworks explode

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The cost of fireworks has skyrocketed this year. And so, a number of cities across the country have canceled 4th of July shows.

Sales numbers suggest that’s led to many people deciding to set off their own fireworks.

Some people shopping around for the best deal. Others say they’ll pay whatever it costs to celebrate the 4th.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says overall costs are up 35% across the fireworks industry.

“Our retail prices are not up that high our costs are up. And what’s really driving the higher retail prices is the cost of shipping,” said Jack May, managing director of Keystone Fireworks.

May says most products are made overseas in Asia.

“Two years ago, or three years ago, the cost of a container was about $9,000. And this year, it’s about $35,000,” May said.

While most professional shows in the Midstate are going on as planned, COVID has led to many people buying consumer fireworks.

“It’s my understanding through some some industry information that in 2020 roughly half the buyers were new buyers and and last year, it seems they came back and this year, it seems that they came back,” May said.

Christopher Schirripa is looking for a specific product.

“I normally just like the colorful stuff. Like I like to go for cakes, because they kind of a little bit easier. You can set them off and you don’t have to really light each one individually,” Schirripa said.

May says despite costs rising, Keystone isn’t hiking their prices up too much.

“We’ve been perhaps a little bit more conservative with our price increases than than our competitors,” May said. “And so we haven’t seen much of an impact at all on on demand as a result of some price increases.”

Still, the increased prices across the board don’t bother some.

“I don’t really look at all that I really care to be honest with you. You know, I still need to celebrate,” Schirripa said. “I think we need to support and celebrate this day that took place that is monumental in history.”

Keep in mind, you can’t set off aerial fireworks in a lot of municipalities because you have to be at least 150 feet away from any building.

If you want to see a professional display, we have a list of locations here .

