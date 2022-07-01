ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

High school students organize women's rights protest in Menomonee Falls

By Courtney Sisk
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A group of about 100 high school students from Menomonee Falls and Germantown organized a protest for women's rights Thursday evening in downtown Menomonee Falls. "We were definitely a little nervous at first, especially considering none of us had ever organized a protest before,"...

www.wisn.com

discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Germantown, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Barbershop gives new life to historic Sullivan’s building in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis.— From small towns to big cities, barbershops have been a fixture around Wisconsin for generations. A new one in Cudahy is honoring that tradition while preserving a historic building. For well over a half century, Sullivan’s was a shoe shine and cigar shop along Packard Ave. in...
CUDAHY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Independence Day parade in Menomonee Falls

The Independence Day parade returned to Menomonee Falls for the evening of July 3. A Color Guard (top photo) opens the parade. Among the units in the parade are (clockwise from upper left in below photos) the Janesville Fife and Drum Corps, the Menomonee Falls High School varsity dance team, the Ocomowoc American Legion Post 91 band, the Lutheran Vanguard, and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Parade cancelled and fireworks postponed in Germantown | By Germantown PD

The Germantown Independence Day 4th of July Committee has determined that due to the impeding weather in the Germantown area and the concern for the safety of the public, the 4th of July Parade has been CANCELLED and tonight’s fireworks have been postponed. The fireworks, music and food have...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Presiding judge of Waukesha County District Three announced

WAUKESHA — Judge William J. Domina has been named the presiding judge of Waukesha County, District Three, Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow announced on Friday. Domina has served in Waukesha County since 2010 and as presiding judge of each of the court divisions in Waukesha County. Prior to serving on the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Domina served as the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel under then County Executive Scott Walker, Waukesha County Principal Assistant Corporation Counsel and as a judicial clerk for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Districts I and II. Domina also served on the Waukesha School Board, including three years as its president. In 2015, Domina was named Wisconsin Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin State Bar as a result of his work presiding over Waukesha County alcohol treatment court and establishing and presiding over Waukesha County drug treatment court.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee and other municipalities postponing fireworks due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest#Wisn 12 News#The Supreme Court
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heat advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Confessions of a Kenosha Sammy Man

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. Believing that work is good for the soul as well as the wallet, I always had...
KENOSHA, WI
