High school students organize women's rights protest in Menomonee Falls

WAUKESHA — Judge William J. Domina has been named the presiding judge of Waukesha County, District Three, Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow announced on Friday. Domina has served in Waukesha County since 2010 and as presiding judge of each of the court divisions in Waukesha County. Prior to serving on the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Domina served as the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel under then County Executive Scott Walker, Waukesha County Principal Assistant Corporation Counsel and as a judicial clerk for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Districts I and II. Domina also served on the Waukesha School Board, including three years as its president. In 2015, Domina was named Wisconsin Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin State Bar as a result of his work presiding over Waukesha County alcohol treatment court and establishing and presiding over Waukesha County drug treatment court.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO