Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating Thursday night shooting on Woodford Drive

By Chris Counts
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

According to investigators, the person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say it happened in the 9600 block of Woodford Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting, and the name of the victim has not been released.

