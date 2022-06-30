ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Title IX: Soccer and the power of culture

Iowa State Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Iowa State soccer program has been around for half the time of Title IX, the powerful women who paved the way for the program to succeed helped create a rich history and strong culture that lasts to this day. As Title IX celebrated its 50th anniversary, the...

www.iowastatedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

IAN THROWS A McGEM: Senior’s no-no allows Jaguars to split with S.C. North

Ankeny Centennial pitcher Ian McGhiey got a lot of offensive support during the second game of Saturday’s non-conference baseball doubleheader against visiting Sioux City North. He didn’t really need it. McGhiey tossed a no-hitter and the Jaguars routed North, 17-0, in four innings to salvage a split of...
ANKENY, IA
jioforme.com

Corn tar spots found in central Iowa

Tar spots for corn disease have been identified in central Iowa. Allison Robertson, a pathologist at the Iowa State University Expansion Plant, says the detection happened on June 29.th In a plot of a seed company in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed at the Industrial Plant Disease Clinic on...
IOWA STATE
redoakexpress.com

Norwood on the Democratic ticket for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

“I think we need a new vision for Iowa agriculture that builds on the tremendous productivity of the system we have,” said Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood, who is running for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture as a Democrat. “I’m a solutions guys. I don’t want to just point out all the problems without identifying what the strategies are,” Norwood said.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
NEVADA, IA
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#College Athletics#Track And Field#Iowa State
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Goodguys car show rode into the metro this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Four empowering Fourth of July events in Des Moines

The United States traditionally celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades and outdoor cooking — but this year, millions of Americans fearing for the preservation of democracy may find it hard to celebrate. Here are four things you can do this Fourth weekend while nurturing yourself and your community. Stars,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Showers and thunderstorms numerous next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Staying warm and humid over the next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous over the next week. Cumulatively we should see some beneficial rain across the region. Summary:. Unsettled weather will prevail for the next week. Numerous chances for...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New surveillance cameras installed in Des Moines skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines skywalks have kept Iowans safe from the weather for more than forty years. A new addition aims to keep pedestrians safe from any possible dangers inside of the pedways. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently installed more than twenty surveillance cameras throughout the skywalk system. The partnership had […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Franklin County interpreter abruptly loses job

HAMPTON, Iowa — The Latino community in Franklin County is worried it could soon be without a voice at the doctor's office. Veronica Guerrero has been the Spanish interpreter at the Franklin County Public Health Department in Hampton for the last 22 years. Helping Iowa's fourth-largest Latino population per...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Water flowing through street due to DMPS elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need. The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two rounds of thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. Northeast Iowa is under a slight risk for severe weather, and the rest of the state except for extreme Southwest Iowa are under a marginal risk. Forecasters say round one will move across the state in the morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce hail or damaging winds. The storms are forecast to redevelop in the afternoon, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main hazards. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible. The National Weather Service says the morning storms will determine where afternoon storms develop. Heat will also increase with heat indices over 100 on both Monday and Tuesday. Even without severe storms, lightning will pose a risk to outdoor events.
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Update for Storms and Heat on the 4th of July

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has released additional information about the expected weather conditions for the 4th of July. Currently thunderstorms are expected and some could be strong thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and damaging winds. Heat and humidity are expected to push heat indices over 100°.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license

Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […] The post Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy