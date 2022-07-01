Wavve app helps recreational boaters navigate waterways

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A boat navigation system is available for the holiday weekend. Wavve is a user-generated GPS system for recreational boat waterways.

The app can work as a backup given electronic or navigational failure on a boat’s GPS system. Similar to driving apps like Waze or Google Maps, users can place hazards like debris, and patrol areas on the app.

“Users can pinpoint marinas, restaurants, on-the-water-hazards, law enforcement, fishing spots and plenty of other useful points of interest for them and other Wavvers (Wavve users).” Wavve staff

The app also contains a radar for tide conditions and wind speeds on the water.





Just in time for the July 4th holiday, Wavve offers a 14-day trial for new users. After the trial, the service is between $2.99 and $5.99 a month.

Wavve is available on Apple and Android devices. The system is now standard in most SeaDoo models.

Wavve started in 2018 and has helped many people reach safety and navigate waterways with an easy GPS system.

“Wavve’s simplistic approach is particularly helpful for first-time boaters which have grown in volume considerably since pre-pandemic years. As reported by the NMMA (National Marine Manufacturers Association), the number of first-time buyers hit a 15-year record in 2021.” Wavve staff

More about Wavve

With nautical charts from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and Canadian Hydrographic Services, Wavve has been growing its consumer base across North America since May of 2018. Available on all Apple and Android devices, Wavve Boating offers a simple platform so anyone can boat like a local.

