Montgomery, AL

City of Montgomery Sees 34% Drop in Homicides So Far in 2022

alabamanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Montgomery officials say the murder rate is down compared to this time last year. The city posted on social media Tuesday that the area has seen a 34% decrease in homicides in 2022. So far...

www.alabamanews.net

WSFA

Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery saw a rash of violence this Fourth of July weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours. Now the police department is speaking out about it. The three murders were all fatal shootings, with all three victims identified by police. Deagan Miller, 21, and Rufus McCants,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 45, latest Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 45-year-old man has been identified as the capital city’s latest homicide victim. According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, the victim has been identified as Alfredo Pantaleon. Williams said officers were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street around 8:30 a.m. after a report that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPD chief warns against celebratory gunfire on July 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert delivered a simple message about celebrating Independence Day with gunfire: “Just don’t do it.”. “We’d also like to remind you that, everyone, that as we celebrate Independence Day, celebratory gunfire is a concern of ours. It’s dangerous, it’s reckless, and it’s illegal,” Albert said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigate July 4 Homicide

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation afrer a man was found dead Monday morning. Police were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon, of Montgomery, with a fatal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
wtvy.com

2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with arson in Montgomery fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR Bureau of Investigations responded to the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire. While on the scene, investigators conducted an interview with the occupant who admitted to setting the fire but did not give a reason.
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department has reported a Friday night shooting at 306 S. Main Ave. in which a 22-year-old was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Nartavius Cortex Fluker-Smith was allegedly shot numerous times by two juveniles while sitting in a 2011...
SYLACAUGA, AL
#Homicides#Murder#Violent Crime#City Of Montgomery Sees#Montgomery Police
alabamanews.net

Fourth of July Celebrations on the Alabama River

Boating on the Alabama River — is a Fourth of July summertime tradition for a lot of people in Selma. “Selma’s lucky. We have one of the greatest natural resources in the whole state. And that’s the Alabama River,” said Ray Hogg. The Selma engineer says...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Sentenced for Regions Bank Robbery

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a bank robbery at Regions Bank near Eastdale Mall. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old John Adam Vinson, Jr., was convicted of bank robbery and for firing a gun while committing a crime of violence. According to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery and discharging a firearm while committing a crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, John Adam Vinson, Jr., 32, from Montgomery, Alabama, received a 360-month prison term after convictions for bank robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. According to Vinson Jr.’s plea agreement and other court records, Vinson Jr. entered the Regions […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Hammock Vacates Tallassee Mayor’s office, leaving a ‘Dumpster fire’ behind

Editor’s Note: One of the first things taught to those studying journalism is, keep it brief. Most people never read past the third paragraph. So, a condensed version of this story is simply this. Now the former Mayor, Johnny Hammock, had a lot to say about the reasons he was removed as Superintendent of Utilities, and why he tendered his resignation as Mayor, which became official Friday afternoon. It was a vast conspiracy, he said. A coup – to make him look bad, because he was the only person strong enough to stand against corruption and wrongdoing. The following article is a play by play of the last meeting Hammock held shortly before he walked away from his position as Mayor. As always, we simply report, and leave the opinions to our dear readers. On this issue, there are many. Good Luck to you Johnny Hammock in your future endeavors.
TALLASSEE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Auburn residents hold protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision. It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
altoday.com

Jim Zeigler: Shooter of two Bibb County deputies was not supposed to be out of prison

A 26-year-old who is accused of shooting two Bibb County Deputies Wednesday was not supposed to be out of prison, according to State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Austin Patrick Hall is the object of a manhunt after a shooting in the Brierfield, Alabama area of Bibb County near Montevallo. The two wounded deputies were transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham where both were admitted and one is in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Police Searching for Belk Theft Suspects

Prattville police need your help finding three suspects wanted in a theft investigation at a Belk department store. Investigators want to identify three females seen in these photos. The theft happened at the Belk on Pinnacle Way on June 18. Police say more than $3,759 in luggage, clothing and other...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man struck by his own car, killed while broken down on Atmore highway

A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
ATMORE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Identifications Needed: Prattville Investigators Seek Help in Theft Investigation from Ulta

The Prattville Police Department is investigating Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects. Prattville Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying two unknown subjects involved in a Theft of Property 2nd degree that occurred at Ulta in Prattville, AL. The suspects stole over $1,700.00 in merchandise from the business on 6/22/22.
PRATTVILLE, AL

