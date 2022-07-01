Bear killed in Hale Interchange, tow driver recalls scene

A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

