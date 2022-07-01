Bear killed in Hale Interchange, tow driver recalls scene

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a brother and sister watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls. One of the siblings, a 24-year-old man from North Carolina, died at the hospital. A 25-year-old woman, also from North Carolina, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, that's according to police.
A 24-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle crash in Menomonee Falls shortly after 10 p.m. July 3, according to information from Menomonee Falls Police. According to Menomonee Falls Police, at 10:08 p.m. police responded to a vehicle crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located at N77 W14435 Appleton Ave. Police arriving at the scene determined that an 18-year-old Germantown woman lost control of her vehicle and struck two people.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening, July 4 after an hours-long manhunt. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit in a Pick 'n Save parking lot late Sunday night, July 3. The Menomonee Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot located on Appleton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The initial information received was that a vehicle struck a multiple number of people.
Hours before someone shot Malik Simmons near 105th and Daphne, there was a fight over whether Simmons paid for a $10 belt. Milwaukee police have not said if the two are connected. The teen is now brain-dead.
TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Residents of New Berlin woke up to the sounds of explosions early Sunday morning, July 3. According to New Berlin police, crews were called to a vehicle fire on Moorland Road between Coffee and Ryerson Roads around 7 a.m. Updated information showed it was a trailer fire with propane on board.
MILWAUKEE — A southside family was able to escape a destructive house fire that swept through three homes along 20th and Grant. The family is now asking for the community's help. The victim, Brittany Rozewicz, shared that her home was declared a total loss after the blaze ripped through...
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4. The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to a house fire near 20th and Keefe around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, July 3. According to Milwaukee Fire, one adult male and a house pet were displaced by the fire. Red Cross has been called to render aid. One firefighter was injured during...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash near the City of Fond du Lac on I-41 northbound. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. The crash happened around...
A Fond du Lac police officer was injured while taking a Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony warrant into custody. Shortly before 6:30pm Friday officers were in the 100 block of Forest Avenue looking to arrest the man when a short foot chase ensued. A Fond du Lac police officer received a shoulder injury when he tackled the subject to the ground. The officer was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was treated and released. The officer is a ten year veteran of the Police Department. A loaded handgun was found on the subject during the arrest. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting, Felony Bail Jumping, Felony Probation and Parole Warrant, and was held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
KENOSHA, Wis. - Five people were injured, one fatally, in a shooting around 10:20 p.m. near 63rd Street and 25th Avenue. According to police, the scene was chaotic with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired. One person was pronounced dead, the other four victims were transported to local hospitals with...
RAYMOND – A Kenosha man faces a variety of charges after a three-vehicle collision injured two drivers and temporarily closed part of Interstate 94/41 here early Thursday. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the southbound lanes of the freeway just south of Highway K at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a Honda Accord in the middle lanes of traffic, a U-Haul van against the median wall and a Ford Focus off the highway. The drivers of the Focus and the van were injured and the Accord driver had fled the scene on foot.
Comments / 0