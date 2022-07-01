ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Van hits business in southwest Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA van can be seen smashing through the patio...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

fox5atlanta.com

Thousands of runners prepare for Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race

After a few years of slowing down from COVID, the Peachtree Road Race is back in action with around 50,000 runners and walkers expected to come out for this year's event. Good Day's Paul Milliken reported live from the start at Lenox Square Mall a little over an hour before the tradition was set to begin.
ATLANTA, GA
newscentermaine.art

Day Party Atlanta Today

Day Party Atlanta Today. It doesn’t mark the founding of australia’s other states and territories, or the. 1801 howell mill rd nw • atlanta, ga. Many brides love to plan for their special day. 1801 howell mill rd nw • atlanta, ga. High/low, precipitation chances, sunrise/sunset, and today's temperature history.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash. Durring the...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center

ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire started before 6 a.m. at the Precious Jewels Learning Academy on the 1200 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard. Crews got to the scene to find smoke coming...
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crews respond to fire at two-story Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue said units responded to a fire Monday night at a two-story apartment building. Officials said the fire was near the 600 block of New Town Circle. Details are limited but the blaze was out by the time FOX 5 Atlanta crews arrived on Monday night.
ATLANTA, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hampton, GA

Hampton City in Georgia is a small town with a lot to offer. Part of the southern suburb in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Hampton also has territories in eastern Clayton and northern Spalding County. Once known as Bear Creek Station, the town was re-established in 1873. The place got its...
HAMPTON, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA IS HIRING: Bus Operations Job Fairs Planned For July and August

Authority Offering $3,000 Sign On Bonus; Will Train Permit & Class C License Holders for CDL. MARTA will hold job fairs for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on four upcoming Thursdays in July and August. The job fairs are July 7 and 21, and August 4 and 18, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Midtown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to learn what led to a man being found dead in a car on Monday morning in Midtown. Officers went at 8:30 a.m. to Spring Street and found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle, according to an official statement. He was unconscious and Grady...
ATLANTA, GA

