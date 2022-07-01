ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois to offer rebates for electric vehicle buyers

By Andrew Schroedter, Lourdes Duarte
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acabP_0gRbaYuF00

CHICAGO — Beginning July 1, the State of Illinois will offer $4,000 rebates to buyers of electric vehicles.

The hope is the offer of cash will increase interest in the eco-friendly modes of transportation.

But there are concerns that money set aside for the program will only go so far.

Demand for electric vehicles is growing by the day, with the average price of gasoline in Chicago now at around $6 per gallon.

In all, there is $17.9 million earmarked for rebates. It may sound like a lot but that only covers 4,475 drivers. If gas prices remain high as expected, the money could run out within months.

There are now about 45,000 registered owners of electric vehicles in Illinois. About 3,000 of them were purchased in the last two months.

The Illinois EPA is overseeing the rebate program. The agency says:

  • Low-income buyers will receive priority.
  • Buyers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of purchase.
  • Vehicles must be purchased after July 1.
  • Plug-in or hybrid vehicles are not eligible.
  • Buyers must own the vehicle for at least 12 months.

FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago minimum wage rising to $15.40 an hour on Friday

CHICAGO — A new month means new laws and changes taking effect and one of those includes an increase in minimum wage. The increases are tiered based on the company’s size — differing between those that have four to 20 employees and those that have more than 21. For larger companies, the hourly wage for non-tipped […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Communities cancel 4th of July events following shooting at Highland Park parade

As law enforcement reportedly continue to pursue an active shooter in Highland Park, surrounding communities are canceling their 4th of July festivities primarily out of “an abundance of caution,” as written in several of the notifications. The most immediate response was from Highland Park officials who announced the rest of the day’s events, including Fourth […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.  From an industrial gravel pit, to and […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly yesterday announced a new state-of-the-art online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Called the Crime Gun Connect, it will allow statewide law enforcement agencies to access critical crime-gun trace records more efficiently than ever before, giving them a new tool in their fight against gun violence. For more go to www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

5 dead, 16 injured at Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Five people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles and some said they saw multiple people running from the parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1440 WROK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
