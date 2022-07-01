ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating Thursday night shooting on Woodford Drive

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFTHs_0gRbaKnJ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

According to investigators, the person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say it happened in the 9600 block of Woodford Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting, and the name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Police respond to second shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex. Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred. The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Woodford Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Police: Man in hospital after shooting on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that some kind of police incident began close to 1:30p.m. on Monday afternoon. Little Rock police and the Arkansas State police were at a scene on Interstate 630 Westbound. Reports said that a shooting between two...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Teenager dead after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake

GREERS FERRY, Ark — A teenage boy has died after drowning at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities confirmed. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday as authorities responded to a call of a teenage boy failing to return to the surface after jumping into the lake.
GREERS FERRY, AR
KARK 4 News

Dardanelle nursing home catches fire, no injuries reported

DARDANELLE, Ark. – Officials with Yell County Emergency Management have confirmed there was a fire at the Dardanelle Nursing Home Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post, there were no injuries during the incident. The first was put out through a combined effort of the Dardanelle and Russellville Fire...
DARDANELLE, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Is There a Serial Killer in Hot Springs?

Is there a serial killer in Hot Springs? Yes, according to the FBI, there is. The FBI, National Park Service, and the Arkansas State Police are investigating, and they’re asking the public to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious. The victims of the serial stabbers are Paige Autumn White and Aaron Goodwin. These two people were found dead at hot springs. If you’ve been to Hot Springs and suspect a serial killer, contact the FBI immediately.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy