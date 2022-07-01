57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA) Nationwide Report

A 57-year-old woman lost her life after a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Sonora. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 108. The preliminary reports showed that a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide attempted to pass a big rig [...]

