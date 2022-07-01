ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA)

A 57-year-old woman lost her life after a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Sonora. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 108. The preliminary reports showed that a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide attempted to pass a big rig [...]

Victim Identified In Tuesday’s HWY 108 Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released the name of a Tuolumne woman who tragically died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 108. The deceased is 57-year-old Betty Marie Cardoza. The collision happened on Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of the highway at the Mono Way onramp. The CHP reports that Cardoza, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to pass a semi on the left side while merging onto the highway and collided with an oncoming sedan in the westbound lane, as earlier reported here. She was ejected from the bike, which came to rest about 200 feet down an embankment. Cardoza, suffering major injuries, was flown to a Modesto where she later succumbed to those injuries.
TUOLUMNE, CA
