Great Lakes Loons drop high-scoring affair to Dayton Dragons

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Racers gathered early on Independence Day in Frankenmuth for the annual Volksläufe race. In German, Volksläufe translates to "The People's Race". Racers jetted-off around 7 a.m. on Monday from Heritage park for the 10-kilometer race. There was also a half-marathon, a 5k run, a 5k...
MOUNT MORRIS TWP, Mich.--- To save gas, some people may be thinking that waiting until the last minute to fill up their tanks helps. Matt Duynslanger is the store manager at Midas in Mount Morris Township. He says gambling with your gas, could cause damage to your car. "It can...
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. - An 87-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on M-65. Michigan State Police say the man lost control Plainfield Twp. around a curve near Rollway Rd., sending the bike into the woods.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing on the side of I-75 Bay County. Michigan State Police says the motorcycle was traveling at speeds north of 100 mph. The motorcyclist crashed near the Linwood Rd. ramp. The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.
Comments / 0