Using our imaginations can be fun and being able to create something magical is even more fun. That is what hunting for and building fairy houses is all about. Earlier this year I had the chance to walk a trail with my grandson who asked me if I knew where the Fairies lived. Curiously I said no can you show me? And he took me straight to a spot where he and his mom had built a fairy house on a previous walk.

CORNWALL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO