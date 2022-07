This post was first published on Medium. ZK-Rollup is considered as the holy grail of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. In general, my own view is that in the short term, optimistic rollups are likely to win out for general-purpose EVM computation and ZK rollups are likely to win out for simple payments, exchange and other application-specific use cases, but in the medium to long term ZK rollups will win out in all use cases as ZK-SNARK technology improves. — Vitalik.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO