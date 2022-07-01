ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Kindness and positivity grow on Northfield girl's Gratitude Tree

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young girl in Northfield is reminding us of the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Bloomington Veterans Memorial starts selling dog tags for interactive display

The Fourth of July kicks off a new effort in Bloomington to rethink how we honor our veterans and teach the community about their service. Starting with on the holiday, veterans or their families can start purchasing a symbolic dog tag with embedded technology that brings the concept of veterans’ memorials into the 21st century.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Northfield, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester community rallies around well-known businessman battling cancer

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester community is rallying around well-known businessman Craig Cotten after his recent cancer diagnosis. In late June, what felt like a cold turned out to be something much worse and Craig was diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia and leukemia. Because he's self-employed his comic book shop had to be shut down until further notice and his friends and family started a gofundme to help.
ROCHESTER, MN
krwc1360.com

Delano 4th of July Celebration Saturday Events

The Wright County community of Delano hosts one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the state, and there are numerous reasons to enjoy the day in Delano today. Today’s featured events include sports tournaments, fun at the carnival, a kiddie parade, the the Delano Fireman’s waterball tournament, bingo in the park, and a kiddie pedal pull.
DELANO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Back with a bang:" Fourth of July festivities kick off in Ham Lake, Forest Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. – After a few scaled back years due to the pandemic, many Fourth of July festivities are booming back across Minnesota. On Saturday, crowds packed Lions Park in Ham Lake for the annual Freedom Festival."We enjoy coming every year. The food is good, always activities," Carol Fortuna said.The Fortunas have been living in Ham Lake for 19 years and said the annual festival is something the entire community looks forward to."It is a tradition here in Ham Lake for all our community to get together to spend time with our neighbors, get to enjoy our freedoms," said...
HAM LAKE, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
fox9.com

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right now due to an unprecedented increase in calls for service along with a staffing shortage. Hennepin EMS is hoping to help by implementing a "jump car."
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Power restored to over 2,000 customers in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities has restored power to all customers experiencing outages Monday morning. RPU says the cause of the outages has not been determined. Previous story below. Rochester, MN -- The weather is already having an impact on all of our holiday plans. Rochester Public Utilities is...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy