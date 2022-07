Michigan State will be hosting arguably one of the top prospects in the 2024 class later this month. Khalil “KJ” Bolden of Buford, Ga. announced via Twitter on Monday that he intends on visiting Michigan State on July 31. Bolden is a five-star athlete and ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

