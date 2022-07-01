ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten Mean for SDSU?

By Darnay Tripp
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen John David Wicker heard reports that USC and UCLA were bolting for the Big Ten the SDSU Athletic Director dipped into his contacts to figure out just how legitimate the news was. As it turns out the high profile move was imminent - made official Thursday afternoon. By...

www.nbcsandiego.com

eastvillagetimes.com

Is SDSU the right school for the PAC-12?

On June 30, USC and UCLA turned the college athletic world upside down by announcing a move from the PAC-12 to the BIG 10. The decision will have ramifications across college sports, as many schools, including San Diego State, may be looking for a new conference home. The PAC-12’s best remaining universities, Oregon and Washington, for example, have reportedly begun talks with other conferences as they search for the most lucrative landing spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

It is time for the Pac-12 to compete: Invite SDSU

In 1902, the University of Michigan defeated Stanford 49-0 in the first Rose Bowl. That matchup started what has grown into one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Forty-five years after the contest, the ancestors of the Big-10 and the Pac-12 agreed to send their champions to play in “The Grand Daddy of Them All.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
