“Music is one of the most important things we as humans get to celebrate together . . . It helps us find the humanity in others.” – Dsto Moore. It started as one photographer’s vision to showcase the diversity and depth of his community, seeking through his lens a way document and share the eclectic, yet belongingness power of Macon music found among its people. The result is one of the most prolific and comprehensive portrait collections of local, homegrown talent.

MACON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO