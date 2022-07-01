ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Announce Trade Of Recently Designated Relief Pitcher To Braves

By Keagan Stiefel
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Red Sox made a trade Thursday night, sending relief pitcher Silvino Bracho to the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced via a press...

